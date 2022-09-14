SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mets are in need of some help and they are about to get it.

Star pitcher Max Scherzer made a rehab appearance with the Syracuse Mets today as he recovers from an irritation in his left oblique.

In the outing, Scherzer threw 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run which came on a solo shot.

Mad Max also recorded 7 out of his 8 outs by way of the K.

The Mets are currently in a fight for control of the NL East against the reigning World Series Champs in the Atlanta Braves.