Max Field Hockey ranks M-E, Whitney Point girls field hockey teams as two of the best

A couple local field hockey teams have been recognized as two of the best in the Northeast Region.

Max Field Hockey ranked the Maine-Endwell Spartans as the top team in the region.

M-E is coming off a 14-4 season, finishing it with a Class A state championship.

That was the Spartans first title since 2004.

Maine-Endwell is led by Maryland commit Anna Castaldo and Ohio State commits Jenna Zunic and Sam Palmer.

M-E is 1-0 so far this season and is back in action on Wednesday against Windsor.

One more team was named to the rankings, and it was Whitney Point.

The Eagles were slotted as the 16th best team in the Northeast.

Point is the five-time defending state champions, and have their hopes set to make it six straight.

The Eagles meet the Spartans at Whitney Point this coming Friday in what should be a tremendous match-up.