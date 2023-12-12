WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting day at Windsor High School on Tuesday, the Black Knights star lacrosse player signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Mason McCombs signed to play Division 1 Lacrosse at Le Moyne.

McCombs, a 3-year member of the Windsor Varsity Lacrosse team, played for the Upstate New York team in the All-America Game and was named all-division as well.

Joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates, McCombs celebrated the signing and explained what it meant to have his family with him at the signing.

“It felt awesome,” McCombs said. “They were with me the whole time but to finally cap it off, it was awesome.”

Le Moyne has been one of the most successful Division 2 Men’s Lacrosse programs, winning multiple National Championships.

The Dolphins athletic department made the change to Division 1 starting with the 2023-24 academic year.

McCombs explained why Le Moyne was the right choice to continue his athletic and academic career.

“I mean one of the biggest driving factors was Coach (Dan) Sheehan,” McCombs said. “He’s an awesome coach and look at what he’s done with Le Moyne.”

McCombs plans on studying criminology.

Congratulations to Mason and the entire family on the accomplishment.