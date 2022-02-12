VESTAL, NY – A windy, chilly start to the year for BU as they welcomed in the Marist Red Foxes.

1st quarter, James Lyons charging up. Stutter steps past a defender, and fires the shot into the back of the cage. 1-0 Foxes.

Moments later, precision passing leads to a 1-on-1 chance for Vito Musso and he buries his 1st of 2 goals.

BU trying to battle back. Kevin Winkoff finds Justin Roderka in the middle of the field. He winds up and lasers one home for BU’s 1st goal.

Winkoff led Binghamton with 3 goals and 5 points, with Roderka adding 2 goals and 3 points.

Teddy Dolan made 13 saves in goal as these two teams went blow-for-blow.

But, in the end, Marist wins it, 11-9.

The Bearcats remain home for their next game which comes a week from today against St. Bonaventure at noon.