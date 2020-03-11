Marathon defeats Children’s Village in the Class D subregional 61-33

WINDSOR, NY – One game Tuesday not effected was the boy’s Class D subregional at Windsor.

Marathon taking on Children’s Village of Section I.

First quarter, Olympians going to work.

Kenyon DePuy down low.

One bounce, and puts it up and in with the right hand.

Marathon moving the rock well again, and it’s Diego Castellot.

He sinks the three from up top.

Looking for an assist now, Castellot to the corner for Owen Hoyt.

And Hoyt rattles home the three ball.

Castellot in transition gives it up to Andrew Tillotson.

He drives and touches it off the glass for two.

And the big man doing it on both ends of the floor as he gets the big time block there.

Behind 14 points from Hoyt and 17 from Castellot, the Olympians cruise to a 61-33 win.

Marathon moves on to the Regional round to face Smithtown Christian of Section XI

For now, that will be Friday at 7:00 pm at Walt Whitman High School on Long Island.