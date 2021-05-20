Maine-Endwell’s Zunic triplets sign Division 1 field hockey National Letters of Intent

ENDWELL, NY – Here’s a fun nugget for you: the odds of a family having triplets naturally is roughly 1 in 9,000.

What about the odds of having triplets that all end up playing a Division I level sport?

I have absolutely no idea what those odds are, but I can tell you it’s an incredibly impressive accomplishment, and that scenario came true on Wednesday.

Inside Maine-Endwell’s gym, the Zunic triplets, Jenna, Julianne, and Rylee, all signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate field hockey.

Jenna, who has been a starter for the Spartans field hockey program since she was in 8th grade, will be attending the Ohio State University to compete in the Big 10.

Zunic’s list of accomplishments include being named a Top 50 player in the nation for the class of 2021, a multi all-state and all-state tournament selection, and tried out for the U19 U.S. Women’s National team.

Zunic attributed the prestige, athletic level, and academic rigor as a few of the many reasons she chose Ohio State, and after signing, she reflected on how much this day meant.

“This day just means so much to us. These two are my best friends in the whole world, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. To sign on the same day as them is really incredible. I’m super proud of them and all the hard work that they’ve put in. To have everyone here really means the world to us because we wouldn’t be the people or the athletes we are today without every single one that was in this room today. So, it really means a lot,” she says.

As Jenna heads west, Julianne and Rylee will instead go east as they signed to play, and study, at the University at Albany.

Julianne was a team captain this past season, as well as an all-state selection and one of Max Field Hockey’s Top 100 players in the country.

Reflecting on some of her memories as a Spartan, Julianne’s favorites have always been alongside her sisters.

“There’s definitely been a lot that’s stuck out to me, personally. But, like Jenna said, the biggest thing was getting to play alongside both of them for all of our lives, basically, especially our varsity career. Getting to win two state titles with them is just something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” she said.

As for Rylee, she too made the 2021 Top 100 players list and was a 3-time Section IV all-star.

The trio may not have played their final game on the same field though as Ohio State and UAlbany are apparently in the works of trying to schedule a game this season, which would test the offensive skills of Jenna against the defensive pairing of Julianne and Rylee.

“The emotions are definitely going to be different than normal. Usually we’re all together, trying to beat the same opponent. But, having to go against Jenna, I think is going to be something, it’s definitely going to be different. But, I think it’s going to be very exciting,” said Rylee.

While that will put mom and dad in a tough spot cheering-wise, there are definitely worse situations to be in.

Congratulations to all three girls, and I’m excited to see that match-up.