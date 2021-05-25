Maine-Endwell’s Shannon Guilfoyle signs swim NLI to LeMoyne College

ENDWELL, NY – Signing season continues to be in full swing as yet another local student-athlete has made their college commitment official.

And in what has been the most fitting signing yet, a swimmer has signed to become a Dolphin.

Maine-Endwell’s Shannon Guilfoyle signed her National Letter of Intent to attend LeMoyne University in Syracuse, and compete for the Dolphins swimming and diving program.

Guilfoyle has been a part of 2 Section IV championship teams as a Spartan, including one this past season, and is a New York state meet qualifier.

Now that it’s official, Guilfoyle is looking forward to the new challenges and possibilities that lie ahead at the next level.

“I think the most exciting aspect is trying new events. There’s a one-thousand there, there’s 4-hundred I-M’s. I think that’s going to be fun to see where I’m good at, what I’m going to be able to do,” she said.

An honor student at M-E, Guilfoyle is planning on majoring in Biology at LeMoyne, and has her sights set on continuing her education and getting her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Congratulations to Shannon and her family, and best of luck at LeMoyne.