Maine-Endwell’s Allie L’Amoreaux signs National Letter of Intent to Binghamton University

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Another week and more college commitments to be had.

On Monday, another local student-athlete held a public signing to celebrate her heading off to play a sport at the next level.

Maine-Endwell senior Allie L’Amoreaux was the center of attention as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at the Division I level.

Allie is staying home as she will attend Binghamton University and join the Bearcats softball team.

She made it official in front of a large turnout of family and friends.

Allie, the Spartans stud pitcher, has been a force in the circle for years.

Most recently, Allie was named 1st-team All-State this past spring.

She was a part of the field hockey team that won a state championship last fall, has played basketball the last three years, and was a member of the girl’s soccer team this fall so she could play with her younger sister, Kaety.

After Allie signed her name on the line, she expressed why B.U. made the most sense for her.

“Just being close to home. Originally, I didn’t think that’s what I wanted. But, stepping on campus, I knew that that’s where I wanted to be. And then, all my friends and family, they can still come watch, just like they always have been.” she said.

Obviously, Binghamton is also a tremendous academic university.

However, that shouldn’t be an issue as Allie has thrived academically as well.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the Honor Roll for every marking period since she was in 7th grade.

Allie believes that Maine-Endwell has helped prepare her for college life both on the diamond and in the classroom.

“Through athletics, and through just being in the school itself, all the teachers, all the coaches, even the teammates, they’ve all helped me so much. Just becoming the player I am today. They’ve taught me so many lessons, and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Allie still has another season both on the court and on the diamond for M-E before it’s off to college.

Allie is planning on studying biology at B.U., with hopes of one day becoming a physical therapist or a physician’s assistant.

Congratulations to Allie and the L’Amoreaux family on her achievement.