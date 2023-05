ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team won 4-0 over Vestal on Friday in the STAC Metro tiebreaker.

The 2 sides were tied at the top of the Metro division standings entering play.

Lauren Dundon tossed a complete game, allowing 0 runs and just 4 hits in the game.

