ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team won in dramatic fashion in the New York State Class A subregional, beating FDR 2-1 on a walk-off single from Anna Fellows.

The Spartans trailed 1-0 after the top of the first, the score remained that way until Lauren Eagen hit a solo home run to tie the contest at 1-1.

After a leadoff single from Aleciyah Brodley in the seventh and a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base, Fellows hit a single to right field that scored the winning run.

After the game, Fellows talked about the game winning play and her approach in the situation.

“She throws me a certain pitch, I know exactly where to hit it,” Fellows said. “We’ve been working on this for quite a while, so I just knew right where it was gonna be and just swing… We won, there really wasn’t much more to do and I thought, wow I did it. It was amazing.”

Head Coach Karleigh Eaton also added her thoughts on the final swing of the game.

“That was a clutch moment for a kid who doesn’t play softball year-round,” Eaton said. “She did awesome, she buckled in, and she got the job done for us.”

Maine-Endwell advances to the regional round where they will face Ursuline, the winners of section 1, at Union-Endicott on Saturday.

Watch the highlights above!