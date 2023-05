HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team won the Section IV Class A championship game on Saturday, beating Vestal in a battle of top 5 teams in the state, winning 11-7.

The Spartans offense showed off the power, hitting four home runs in the contest including a second inning grand slam from Olivia Lewis.

Maine-Endwell advances to the state subregional round on Tuesday.

