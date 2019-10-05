Maine-Endwell trounces Johnson City 70-34

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Over at Spartan Stadium, #17 Maine-Endwell taking on Johnson City.

First quarter, J.C. with the ball.

The option attempt to Quinton Robinson, but he bobbles it and it hits the turf.

Scooping it up and taking off the other way is Matt Fernan for the Spartans.

That’s about a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

M-E gets in front 7-0 on the miscue.

A couple minutes later, M-E’s first drive of the game.

Michael Mancini on the QB keeper.

He weaves his way through the line and bounces outside for a nice big gain.

That helped eventually set up this.

From four yards out, Ryan Brozovic finds the end zone right up the middle.

After the extra point, Spartans go up 14-0.

Both teams would continue to put points up on the board.

But, Maine-Endwell moves to 3-2 with a 70-34 win.