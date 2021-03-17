Maine-Endwell takes down Chenango Valley 5-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Maine-Endwell on the road to face Chenango Valley.

Right out of the gate and Justin Coleman gets M-E on the board.

There was a game clock malfunction but it couldn’t have been more than 20 seconds into the game.

Either way, 1-0 Spartans.

Roughly 10 minutes later, how about that throw in by Sam Romanosky? Some serious carry on it, and Will Napierala is in perfect position for a leaping goal.

M-E goes up 2-0.

They had several more outstanding chances, with most revolving around Coleman.

Gets in alone, but CV’s keeper, Eric Jewson, is able to extend the left arm just enough to make the save.

Jewson has to be fed up with seeing Coleman by now, but even he’s got to admit how impressive these moves were.

But, he tracks the ball the whole way and absorbs the shot.

Jewson kept his team in it for a while with his saves, but the Warriors couldn’t generate the offense as Maine-Endwell wins it, 5-1.