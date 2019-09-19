Maine-Endwell takes care of Binghamton 5-1

ENDWELL, N.Y. – 12th-ranked Maine-Endwell taking on Binghamton.

First half, Sam Romanosky sends Will Napierala.

Napierala settles the ball, fires off a good shot.

But, a tremendous save by Josh Schull, extending the right hand.

However, Napierala would get plenty more opportunities.

He shows off the speed and foot skills here.

Then, buries it far side.

Spartans grab a 1-0 lead.

More from Napierala.

Payton Bennett sets him up and Will glides it into the goal. 2-0 M-E.

And in case you haven’t had enough, here’s another one.

Romanosky to Napierala again, and same result.

More running and more scoring.

Will’s 1st half hat trick put M-E up 3-0 after the first 40.

The Spartans would net a couple more in the second half and eventually win it, 5-1.