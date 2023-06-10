MORICHES, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team won the New York State Class A championship with a 4-0 win over Troy.

It was a close contest throughout, the Spartans opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single from Olivia Lewis.

The score would remain 1-0 in favor of Maine-Endwell until the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Isabel Hunter hit a 3-run home run to extend the Spartan lead.

That is all Maine-Endwell would need as Lewis would pitch a complete game, allowing 0 runs on 1 hit, just 3 walks while striking out 8.

Congratulations to Maine-Endwell for winning the championship!