Maine-Endwell shuts down the Elmira Express 60-37

ENDWELL, NY – The 21st-ranked Spartans hosting the Elmira Express.

Sonny Aybar coming up the floor.

Drives the lane, gets fouled, and still spins the ball up and in.

I see you Sonny. Beautiful shot.

Jack McFadden with a little hesitation move, then turns on the jets, and touches it in high off the glass.

McFadden again. This time, creates space, pulls up, and knocks down the jumper at the free throw line.

This time, Jack kicks it out to Michael Mancini in the corner, and he buries it.

Off a rebound, Connor Green turns around and sinks the shot. Very smooth.

Good ball movement, and Davis Wanchisen knocks down a three of his own from up top.

It was complete and utter domination in the first quarter by M-E.

The Spartans shutout Elmira 25-0 in the opening frame. I’ve never seen that before.

Behind 17 points from Green, and another 16 from McFadden, M-E wins it, 60-37.