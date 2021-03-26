Maine-Endwell rolls past Binghamton 53-7

ENDWELL, NY – Starting the night at Spartan Stadium where the Maine-Endwell Spartans hosted the Binghamton Patriots.

Opening possession and Michael Mancini wasting no time getting his team on the board.

The speedster takes it himself from 38 yards out for the score.

Spartans would go up 8-0.

But, Binghamton not backing down.

Their first drive and Keion Sapp bullies his way into the end zone for the 13 yard score.

And yes Xymier Thomas, it is a touchdown.

8-7 M-E.

Spartans get it right back though as Brody Raleigh takes the pitch, cuts up field, and dives over the goal line.

16-7 Spartans.

Patriots trying to keep pace, but a botched hand off.

Ball’s on the carpet and Jordan Owens scoops it up.

That would lead to this Lance Gulliver TD run to put Maine-Endwell on top 24-7.

The Spartans defense would shut Binghamton down the rest of the way and wouldn’t let up as M-E rolls to a 53-7 victory.