ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – STAC champions, section 4 champions, regional champions, all accomplishments of the Maine-Endwell Softball team this year.

Now, the Spartans have the chance to play for the Class A state title.

The Maine-Endwell Spartans are back in the state semifinals.

With a team that is led by a powerful lineup and strong pitching, the Spartans are fired up to play for a state championship this weekend.

“I think we’re really excited,” Lauren Dundon said. “I think we’re really excited to stay in a hotel and have fun with our team and really get after it at the game.”

Winning 2 games and capturing a title will be no easy task as M-E will face the best of the best.

But Senior Oliva Lewis outlined what it will take to find success to end the season.

“We just gotta keep doing what we’ve been doing the whole time,” Lewis said. “Just working hard and energy and being loud and cheering.”

The coaches for this team knew from the beginning that this group had the talent to reach this point.

While the Spartans were taking things 1 game at a time, reaching this point in the season was a goal from the start.

“I sat them down and I said, ‘Hey, we have the talent to get to the final four and get to the state tournament. So, our eyes need to be on that right now,'” Head Coach Karleigh Eaton said.

There are many reasons the Spartans have reached this point in the season with just 2 losses.

One of those reasons is the offense and a lineup that Eaton knows has no easy outs.

“I think something that I’m really proud about with this team is that we are strong 1 through 9,” Eaton said.

With that high scoring lineup and great defense, the Spartans are ready to play for a championship.

For the Seniors on the roster, such as Lewis, they have the chance to end their Maine-Endwell careers with a state title.

“Winning states is the biggest thing and making it there,” Lewis said. “So, I’m really excited, it feels amazing.”

The Spartans are scheduled to face the champions of section 11, Bayport-Blue Point, on Friday at 10 a.m., with a potential championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All games will be played at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

If the Spartans can win the championship, it will be the program’s fourth in history.

M-E won 3 straight championships from 2016 to 2018.