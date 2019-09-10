Maine-Endwell nets lone goal to beat Athens 1-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – At Spartan Stadium, Maine-Endwell with an out-of-state test as they welcomed in Athens for an afternoon showdown.

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by.

Here’s one though.

Alex Wilber gets in.

His shot is stopped.

Ball comes to Evan Pellerito.

But, he chips it over the crossbar and through the uprights.

Later, Jack Colling sends Justin Coleman down the field.

Coleman gets a chance at it but it’s stopped by Joel Maslin.

Athens with a great opportunity here.

M-E’s Matt D’Arpino comes flying out of the goal to kick this away.

But, it ends up at the feet of Jessie Sumner, and he clanks it off the field goal upright.

Then, with just under 14 minutes to go in the first half, enter Jack Coleman.

Off a throw in, great positioning.

Slides through the defenders and what a touch with the outside of his left foot as he comes across.

Jack does it again.

That one for Coleman would wind up being huge as the Spartans net the only goal of the game to best Athens 1-0.