Maine-Endwell looks to feast on the Western New York Maritime Falcons in the Class B semifinals on Saturday

ENDWELL, NY – Another huge show down, this time in Class B.

The #1-ranked Maine-Endwell Spartans will take on the 2nd-ranked Western New York Maritime Falcons of Section VI.

M-E ran all over formerly #1 Homer this weekend, beating the Trojans 48-22.

The Spartans were able to execute their game plan against Homer and came away with a big win.

However, head coach Matt Gallagher says limiting penalties and turnovers will be big keys against a Falcons team that he expects will put up a strong fight.

“Well, we know they’re athletic. So, we’re just going to, you know, we’re not going to change much. We’re just going to do what we do. We’re going to go, like I said, do what we do and hopefully things work out that way,” he says.

WNY Maritime came away with a one-score win over Batavia last week to advance.

The Spartans and Falcons kick off Saturday afternoon at 3 PM, with the winner heading to the state title game the following Saturday.

M-E is aiming to get back to the dome for the first time since 2014, which resulted in the final of their four-consecutive state championships.