ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell Little League had 2 teams competing in the New York State Little League Tournament this week.

M-E’s 12 U team and 10 U were both participating in their respective tournaments.

At the 12 U level, the age group that would go on to compete in Williamsport at the Little League World Series, began their state tournament with a win over Cornwall 4-2.

The 10 U team also began their tournament on Monday, which is being played at Logan Field in Endicott.

No score has been reported for the 10 U team yet, we will update with more when the games final score is reported.