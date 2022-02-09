ENDWELL, NY – A cross-class battle as Maine-Endwell hosted Class D’s #6 South Kortright.

Opening frame. Michael Mancini lobs it in to Dom L’Amoreaux who catches and scores in mid-air.

Then, L’Amoreaux with the steal, tracks it down, the sick Eurostep past a defender and the reverse finger roll to top off what I can promise you is in top plays next week.

Jack Hopko fires it to Mancini. Few dribbles in, and a strong take to the rim by the senior.

Down the Rams way, pass is caught by Logan Firment, who goes back up for the basket.

More from Firment here as he finishes with the reverse lay up under the basket.

Then, Connor Quarino finds Josh Anderson in the corner for three. Hits it, and one.

But, L’Amoreaux and the Spartans would own the night. Matt Perez leads L’Amoreaux and another pretty finish from the senior there.

M-E goes on to knock off #6 South Kortright, 78-61.