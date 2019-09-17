Maine-Endwell holds off Elmira 2-1

ENDWELL, N.Y. – A battle of two ranked teams from two different classes.

Class A’s #12 Maine-Endwell hosting Class Double-A’s #16 Elmira.

First half, Noah Sperduto centers one in front for Kytrell Stroman.

Luckily for M-E, Matt D’Arpino scrambles to the ball and collects it.

Further along, Sam Romanosky services the ball into the box.

Rising up for the header is Will Napierala.

His header bounces in just before a diving Nate Burrows could get there.

Spartans take an early 1-0 lead.

About a minute and a half later, a costly turnover for Elmira.

Napierala forward to Jack Colling.

Colling keeps it going to Evan Pellerito, and Pellerito puts it in the back of the goal.

M-E now looking at a 2-0 lead before the half.

The Express would find a goal in the second half.

However, it was not enough as Maine-Endwell holds off Elmira by a final of 2-1.