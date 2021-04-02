Maine-Endwell girls swimming and diving wins meet over Union-Endicott 92-56

ENDWELL, NY – From the freezing football field to the warm confines of the Maine-Endwell Aquatics Center for some girls swimming and diving.

M-E and Union-Endicott.

Opened with the 200 Medley Relay.

Final lap, freestyle stroke.

M-E’s Olivia Richeda in lane 5.

She holds off U-E’s Maddy Reynolds.

2:22.25 is the winning time for the Spartans team of Anna Calleo, Claire Peters, Ashley Morgus, and Richeda.

On to the 200 Freestyle and Leah Krise taking a decisive lead over the rest of the field.

No one even in view here.

Krise wins with a time of 2:22.51.

And now the chaos that is the 50 Free.

A sprint of a race and it is tight.

3 girls neck and neck.

In the end, Ashley Morgus wins on Senior Night with a time of 27.31, with fellow senior Shannon Guilfoyle taking 2nd for M-E, and U-E’s Lilly Gill-Martiny in 3rd.

In the diving portion, M-E’s Destiny Ayers dominated as she posted a career-best score of 175.35.

Last race I could catch was the 100 Butterfly, which featured Spartans star Maria Pignatelli.

Pignatelli got out to a large lead and was basically racing for her own record.

She owns the pool record with a time of 58.40.

Just misses it here as she wins this race with a time of 59.85.

In the end, Maine-Endwell would keep tallying up points to win the meet by a final score of 92-56.