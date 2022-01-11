ENDWELL, NY – The #11 Spartans hosting Union-Endicott.

Opening quarter, Vasilia Anastos gets it in to her sister, Yiota, and the Anastos sisters combine for the points and assist there.

Later, Vasilia to Kaety L’Amoreaux, who’ll get the assist this time as Yiota knocks down the jumper.

Rough start to this one for U-E. But, here, Alison DiPietro capitalizes on the turnover and hits the jumper.

However, that would be the Tigers lone basket in the first quarter.

M-E dominated and a big reason why was Kaety L’Amoreaux.

She finds her spot and drills the three.

L’Amoreaux was all over the floor tonight, doing a bit of everything.

She helped propel the Spartans in this one as M-E goes on to win, 61-24.