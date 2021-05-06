Maine-Endwell girls lacrosse defeats Union-Endicott 15-3

ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell playing host to Union-Endicott.

First half, M-E’s Bella DiRosa with a free-position shot and she makes the most of it.

Spartans jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Mia Hartung charging down field and finishes the play off with M-E’s 2nd of the game.

Then, Dani Palmer with a one-hopper to Elena Goldstone.

She gives it right back to Palmer on the door step and no chance there for Maddie Reynolds. 3-0 Spartans.

Palmer with a ground ball and bounces it home for her 2nd of the game. 4-0 M-E.

The Spartans with plenty of offensive fire power in this one as they go on to win, 15-3.