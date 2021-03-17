Maine-Endwell girls field hockey shuts down Vestal 3-0

VESTAL, NY – Under the lights of Dick Hoover Stadium, Vestal taking on two-time defending state champions, Maine-Endwell.

First half, Dani Palmer slings it towards goal and it’s tipped in front.

Hard to tell but I give it to #5 Melissa Demo.

Either way, 1-0 Spartans.

Later in the half, and this time Palmer lets it fly herself.

That’s in and that’s a 2-0 M-E lead.

Second half, and chaos ensues in front of the cage.

Every one diving at the ball, either to score or keep it out and for reasons unknown to me, M-E is awarded a penalty stroke.

Jenna Zunic takes it and she snipes it into the back of the goal.

That put M-E up 3-0. The Spartans would go on to win by that final.