Maine-Endwell girls field hockey shuts down Vestal 3-0

VESTAL, NY – Under the lights of Dick Hoover Stadium, Vestal taking on two-time defending state champions, Maine-Endwell.
First half, Dani Palmer slings it towards goal and it’s tipped in front.
Hard to tell but I give it to #5 Melissa Demo.
Either way, 1-0 Spartans.
Later in the half, and this time Palmer lets it fly herself.
That’s in and that’s a 2-0 M-E lead.
Second half, and chaos ensues in front of the cage.
Every one diving at the ball, either to score or keep it out and for reasons unknown to me, M-E is awarded a penalty stroke.
Jenna Zunic takes it and she snipes it into the back of the goal.
That put M-E up 3-0. The Spartans would go on to win by that final.