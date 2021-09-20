Maine-Endwell girls blank Johnson City 8-0 in soccer

ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell playing host to Johnson City.

This one not as generous with the goal highlights.

1st half, M-E’s Emily Blight on goal.

Takes a funky bounce. But, calmly handled by Athanasia Mohamed.

Spartans attacking again.

Carly Hein with a bullet of a shot off Mohamed who makes the stop. Ball is cleared.

Mohamed had to leave the game after her glasses broke on that shot.

In comes her replacement, Natalie Keosouriya.

She doesn’t touch the ball at all here and I still don’t understand how this ball didn’t go in.

Absolute mayhem in the box, and it’s eventually cleared out by Patricia Nester.

So, JC avoids disaster there.

But, they could only hold off M-E for so long.

Had a major camera malfunction on the Spartans first goal.

But, was able to capture this one by Hein, who’s shot ramps up the defender’s leg and over the keeper.

That made it 2-0.

The Spartans would go on to take this one, 8-0.