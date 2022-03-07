The 2022 Section IV basketball champions are officially crowned after an exciting weekend of hoops.

Things wrapped up yesterday with a packed schedule inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Game 1 of the day was for the Class A championship. Top-seeded Maine-Endwell squaring off with 2nd-seeded Johnson City.

1st quarter, Katety L’Amoreaux weaving her way down the floor. Gets to the basket, and this was an early sign of the day would go for her.

Then, Vasilia Anastos kicks it out to L’Amoreaux beyond the arc, and the junior buries the three. She had 13 in the 1st alone.

JC trying to keep pace. Emma Phelan to Marisa Smith to Precious Gabriel makes a move and gets the two.

More from Gabriel here. Takes the pass from Phelan, works around L’Amoreaux and touches it in off the glass. They both had 12.

But, L’Amoreaux kept it rolling on the other end of the court. She finished with 31.

That helped propel M-E to a 57-40 win and claim the Class A championship.

The Spartans will face Walkill of Section 9 Wednesday at Johnson City at 6 in the state subregionals.