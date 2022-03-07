After sweeping the Class A basketball championships on Sunday, the Maine-Endwell boys and girls basketball teams are now preparing for the state tournament.

It’s been a few years since any teams got to play in the state tournament for basketball as the pandemic cancelled the last two.

However, this Wednesday, both teams take the floor at Johnson City High School as they begin their quest for a state championship.

The last time the Spartans girls team was at this stage was in 2020. They took out Cornwall in the subregionals 49-42 just before everything was shut down due to the pandemic.

Then-freshman Kaety L’Amoreaux went for a 12 point-14 rebound double-double in that game.

Now, the junior is coming off a 31-point performance in M-E’s 57-40 section championship victory, and looking to carry that momentum into Wednesday.

While the Spartans have to be feeling good about themselves after Sunday’s showing, M-E head coach Brianna Thompson knows her team is still focused and up to the new challenge that awaits them on Wednesday.

Maine-Endwell Head Girls Basketball Coach Brianna Thompson says, “Now is a whole new ball game because we’re not playing the team for the 3rd time. So, it’s a whole new team, new environment, new player profiles, new scouting. And that excites the girls because now they’re not comfortable thinking they’re coming out and knowing how to play some of these players. It’s a whole new, this is the level of play we’re going to be at.”

M-E will have their hands full as they get Section 9 champion, Walkill, a team that beat top-seeded Cornwall in the section title game by 32.

The Spartans and Panthers tip off from JC at 6.