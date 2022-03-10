After having the games postponed due to the snow storm on Wednesday, the New York state tournament continued on Thursday for two area teams.

With trips to the quarterfinals on the line, we head over to Johnson City for a doubleheader.

First game of the night was the girls Class A subregionals. #5 Wallkill taking on #6 Maine-Endwell.

Inbounds pass for M-E connects to Kaety L’Amoreaux. One dribble, fires from three, and knocks it down.

Then, L’Amoreaux working down low this time. Spins, and hits the fade away off the glass.

This time, the junior dishing out an assist as she finds Maddy Ocker from beyond the arc. And nothing but net from Ocker.

Here, Sydney Yonkoski to Anna Fellows. Drives in, basket, and one.

More from Fellows. Same game plan, and same result.

It was a tight one all the way through. But, in the end, it’s Wallkill that pulls out the win, 72-62.

The Panthers advance to the Class A quarterfinals where they’ll face Tappan Zee of Section 1.