Maine-Endwell girls basketball defeats Cornwall 49-42 in Class A Subregionals

VESTAL, NY – Maine-Endwell taking on Cornwall in the Class A state subregionals.

M-E went into the locker room down by 11.

But, the Spartans came out on fire in the 3rd quarter.

Kaety L’Amoreaux goes high off the glass for two there.

They also got some lights out shooting beyond the arc from Mere Rose.

Rose knocked down three threes in a matter of a few possessions to help M-E string together a run that put them up for good.

Behind 11 points from Rose, and another 12 from L’Amoreaux, the Spartans win it, 49-42.

M-E now advances to the regional round to be played Friday night against Hendrick Hudson of Section I.

That will be at SUNY Purchase, which is Westchester County, so it will be interesting to see what the protocol for fans will be.