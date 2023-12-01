OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Girls Basketball team lost to Elmira 59-39 in the opening game of the Charlie Sibley Memorial Tournament at Owego Free Academy.
The Spartans will play Ithaca on Saturday.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
