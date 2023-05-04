ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team beat their rivals, the Union-Endicott Tigers 20-7 on Thursday night.
The Spartans offense set the tone early with 2 quick goals.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
