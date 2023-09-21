ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Volleyball team beat Vestal 3-2 on Thursday night.
This was a back-and-forth game throughout, but the Spartans earned the victory in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Volleyball team beat Vestal 3-2 on Thursday night.
This was a back-and-forth game throughout, but the Spartans earned the victory in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now