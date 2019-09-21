Maine-Endwell downs Waverly 47-27

ENDWELL, N.Y. – At Spartan Stadium, a Class B battle between #15 Maine-Endwell and #17 Waverly.

Opening drive of the game and M-E looking at a second and goal at the one, and Nick DeLucia calls his own number for the score.

Spartans jump out to an early 7-0 lead.

But, Waverly with the quick response.

Their first drive and David Hallett bounces off a defender and rolls his way into the end zone.

Wolverines answer and we’re tied at 7.

Very next drive for M-E though, and DeLucia makes his way back over the goal line, this time from six yards out to put the Spartans up 14-7.

Both teams would light up the scoreboard the rest of the way.

But, Maine-Endwell takes care of Waverly by a final of 47-27.