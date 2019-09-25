Maine-Endwell downs Horseheads 5-1

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Class A’s #17 Maine-Endwell meeting up with Horseheads.

Early on, Kaety L’Amoreaux with a good strike on goal.

However, Madison Coss gobbles it up for the save.

Later though, M-E cashes in.

Ari Michitti with the corner kick.

Sent across the box, and there to reap the benefits is Izzy Bordages.

She and Michitti hug it out, and it’s 1-0 Spartans.

Not even 10 minutes later, Emma Colling and Rylee Alston with a back-and-forth.

Colling gets it back and lets it rip.

What a boot by Colling.

No chance for Coss and that gave M-E a 2-0 lead.

They would take that score into the half before tacking on three more in the final frame.

M-E gets the win by a final of 5-1.