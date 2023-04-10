HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Baseball team lost on Monday evening to Horseheads by a score of 6-0.
The Spartans offense just could not get going against Horseheads Sophomore Mason Holloway.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
