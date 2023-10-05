ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Field Hockey team earned a 6-0 win at home on Thursday over Newark Valley.
The Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first quarter to gain the early momentum.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
