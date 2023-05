ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team earned the Class C championship with a 10-8 win over Johnson City.

A close game throughout, the Spartans led by 2 at the half and were able to hold on to the lead the rest of the way.

Maine-Endwell advances to the state subregional round on Wednesday.

Watch the highlights above!