Maine-Endwell clashed with Oneonta on Friday night

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Maine-Endwell looking to bounce back following their loss to Owego last week as they hosted Oneonta.
A 34-0 Spartans lead when I arrived in the 2nd quarter, and M-E gave me the perfect greeting.
That would be Ryan Brozovic on the carry, and that would be Ryan Brozovic scoring.
Make it 41-0 M-E.
Oneonta offense finally clicking here.
Graham Wooden drops back and flings it down field for Jack Caruso.
He gets by Jordan Owens and scores. 41-7.
But, don’t worry, Owens makes up for it.
He gets it here on the pitch and Owens is making a house call.
That’s a 38-yard run for Jordan Owens’ first varsity touchdown.
The sophomore makes it 48-7.
That was the last score I saw as no final was reported.