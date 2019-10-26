Maine-Endwell clashed with Oneonta on Friday night

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Maine-Endwell looking to bounce back following their loss to Owego last week as they hosted Oneonta.

A 34-0 Spartans lead when I arrived in the 2nd quarter, and M-E gave me the perfect greeting.

That would be Ryan Brozovic on the carry, and that would be Ryan Brozovic scoring.

Make it 41-0 M-E.

Oneonta offense finally clicking here.

Graham Wooden drops back and flings it down field for Jack Caruso.

He gets by Jordan Owens and scores. 41-7.

But, don’t worry, Owens makes up for it.

He gets it here on the pitch and Owens is making a house call.

That’s a 38-yard run for Jordan Owens’ first varsity touchdown.

The sophomore makes it 48-7.

That was the last score I saw as no final was reported.