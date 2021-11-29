Maine-Endwell, Chenango Forks and Tioga making history in Section IV football state tournament

CICERO, NY – There is no denying that Section IV is an absolute powerhouse in the state when it comes to football.

After this past weekend, the section’s status among the elite in New York was cemented.

For the first time since the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state tournament began in 1993, Section IV is sending three representatives to the Carrier Dome to play for a state championship.

Maine-Endwell will play for the Class B title, Chenango Forks in Class C, and Tioga in Class D.

While this has never happened before, here are some more little fun facts for you.

There are eight instances of two teams advancing, and five times when both teams won state titles.

Of those five wins, all of them included either of the three teams that advanced this year, with Forks being involved in all five.

Those are three of the winningest programs in the section, with Forks searching for their seventh state title, M-E trying for their sixth, and Tioga their second.

The Tigers kick off Friday at noon, followed by the Blue Devils at 6 PM.

Then, on Saturday, the Spartans get underway at noon.