Maine-Endwell boys lacrosse wins nail biter over Chenango Valley 9-8

ENDWELL, NY – To some boys lacrosse as the Maine-Endwell Spartans welcomed in the Chenango Valley Warriors.

1st quarter, and this is textbook passing by M-E.

3 Spartans get a touch before Johnny Morgan rifles one five hole for the goal. M-E up 1-0.

Moments later, Zack Leniek is going to take it himself and he bounces one homes to make it a 2-0 Spartans lead.

CV up to the task though.

Joey Kozlowski takes on the defender and whips one high and tight for the goal.

Warriors trail only by a goal again.

That was until Cam Krisko decided he wasn’t going to be denied a scoring chance.

Plows his way to the net and scores.

We’re knotted at 2, and that was a theme all night.

These two teams would battle throughout the game, and it would remain close the rest of the way.

In the end, though, the Spartans go on to win a nail biter, 9-8.