Finally, back to Wildcat Stadium for the Class C championship game. The 2-seed, Johnson City, on their home turf to face top-seeded Maine-Endwell.

Early 1st quarter, Troeger Lombardini spinning towards goal. Bounces one just inside the far post and JC jumps out in front, 1-0.

But, the Spartans storm back. Ball is dropped back for Gabe Thompson and he fires it home for the tying goal.

Spartans not letting up. 4-1 M-E in the 2nd. Nathan Fontaine to Iasiah Benjamin and the senior scores to put the Spartans ahead 5-1.

JC in desperate need of a jolt. DJ Neer’s shot is stopped but the rebound goes right to Lombardini and he scores. 6-2 now.

Then, Cade Dino hits Lombardini and he strikes again. JC cuts it to 6-3.

But, M-E rolled on.

The Spartans get the win, 15-5, and capture the Class C section title.

M-E will square off with the Section 3 champions in the state subregionals next Wednesday.

That one gets underway at 5:30, also at C-NS.