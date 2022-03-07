As for the Maine-Endwell boys team, they make a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Spartans were able to hold off top-seeded Union-Endicott in the Class A section championship to punch their ticket to states.

M-E was led by 24 points from Dom L’Amoreaux, including his dagger 3 with just over a minute left to put the game out of reach.

Head coach Bill Ocker’s team started out this season 2-6, but they never blinked.

Instead, they worked and came away with a section title.

Ocker believes the fact that they’ve been battle-tested all year will help them in the state tournament.

Maine-Endwell Head Boys Basketball Coach Bill Ocker says, “You know, you get to this level, every game’s a good game. But, we’ve been basically playing for our lives most of our season. So, we’ll get in the lab and figure out what we’re going to do, and get after them on Wednesday.”

For their efforts, M-E will get Goshen, who won it’s first-ever Section 9 championship this weekend.

The Spartans and Gladiators battle Wednesday night in JC at 7:45.