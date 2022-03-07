Game two also featuring M-E as the boys battled Union-Endicott in the A finals.

Opening frame, Dom L’Amoreaux bursting right to the hoop. Shifty, and able to finish.

Down the other way, Kristian Oliver to Rocco Spinelli, who moves it to Larry Morse. Morse from 3, got it. He led U-E with 18.

2nd half, and there’s a three from Mekai Lindsey. He had 11 in this one.

But, the biggest 3 of all came here. With just over a minute left, it’s L’Amoreaux from the far wing, and that would be the dagger as it put the Spartans up by 11.

After his younger sister’s performance, Dom came out and showed out as he finished with 24.

Maine-Endwell sweeps the day as the boys win, 62-53.

Next up for M-E, a date with Section 9 champ, Goshen, in the state subregionals.

That will come on Wednesday at 7:45, also at JC.