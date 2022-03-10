Following the girls, a packed house as the M-E boys aimed to advance as they took on #19 Goshen.

Cullen Green driving in. Shot won’t go. Ball is battled for, collected by Gabe Thompson, and Thompson goes up for two.

Then, Pat George with a beautiful pass to Matt Perez. And Perez speeds right to the hoop for the lay in.

After relocating, Perez fakes, kicks it to Dom L’Amoreaux on the far wing. For three, bang. And gets the foul. He would take over.

How about some quick transition buckets? More terrific passing and L’Amoreaux coasts in for the basket.

More of the same here, credit Adam DeSantis with the helper football-style.

Then the exclamation point. Quickly up the floor again, and L’Amoreaux throws it down.

Maine-Endwell holds on to win, 75-69.

The Spartans are on to the Class A quarterfinals.

Next up, they will face Poughkeepsie of Section 1 Saturday at 1:30 at Yorktown High School.