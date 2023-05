ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team beat Union-Endicott 8-1 on Wednesday in the Class A semifinal round.

After surrendering a run in the first inning, Olivia Lewis went on to hit 2 home runs and toss a complete game, allowing no more runs to score.

Maine-Endwell will face Vestal in the championship game on Saturday.

