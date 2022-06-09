ENDWELL, NY – It’s playoff time in high school sports as the spring season will come to a close this weekend, including the baseball season which will end right here in Binghamton with the state semi-finals taking place on Friday and finals on Saturday.

The Maine-Endwell Spartans will be one of the teams competing this weekend.

The section 4 class A champs have fought their way to the state semi-final where they will meet the champions of section 2, Averill Park.

The Spartans have battled through a lot this season, including a midseason turnaround after starting 3-5.

Head Coach Matt Raleigh expressed how happy he was with his team and how excited that his team will be playing this weekend.

“This is what we dream about, right? As a player or as a coach, you try to find a way to get yourself in there at the end of the year. You know, where we started at the beginning of the year to where we are now, we’re a totally different team. So it’s been a pleasure to watch these kids grow. And nothing would be better than if we find a way to win the next couple of days,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh also believes it will take a full team effort to come out on top this weekend.

Maine-Endwell’s quest for another state title continues Friday at Union-Endicott High School, first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.