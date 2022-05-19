The 2022 Section IV baseball tournament got underway Thursday afternoon.

While the majority of the games won’t be played until early next week, the Class A championship series match up has already been set.

The 1st of 2 semifinal games in that class. The 2nd-seed, and two-time defending section champs, Maine-Endwell, playing host to 3rd-seeded Vestal.

Bryant Carpenter getting the nod for the Spartans and he went to work early and often. He struck out the 1st 5 batters he faced.

On the other side, Camden Schaffer also doing well. Striking out Mike Mancini there, and then gets Jack Hopko to go down swinging.

To the 3rd, and Manicini with some redemption here. Sends one up the middle and into center. That allows Tino Michitti to score from 2nd. Spartans get out in front, 1-0.

Next batter, Jack Hennessey chops it to 3rd. But, scoring with ease is Tyrell Wolfolk and M-E takes a 2-0 lead.

Looking for more is Aidan McBride. Nice piece, but a great play at 1st by Lucas Caterella takes away what would’ve been a hit and another run.

Fast forward and Maine-Endwell goes on to win, 4-0.

Now let’s see who the Spartans opponent in the finals will be.